Chonburi Police vow to clamp down on foreign criminal influence in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatakiat Jindakwansanong, the Police Commander of Chonburi, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the assault case involving a group of Chinese nationals attacking another Chinese individual in Pattaya. The incident, which occurred on the night of September 13, 2024, was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media. The suspects were seen beating their victim senseless and repeatedly kicking him while he lay unconscious on the ground.







The police have made significant progress, with arrest warrants issued for 10 of the 14 assailants involved, including both Chinese and Thai nationals. The investigation has been ongoing since the victim reported the incident to the police, and the police have been actively following leads. Four of the suspects remain at large, and the authorities are seeking international cooperation to track them down.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatakiat emphasized that the authorities will not allow foreign nationals to establish criminal dominance in Thailand. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cracking down on transnational crime and upholding the rule of law in the country. The police have been working diligently to bring all those responsible to justice and prevent any foreign criminal syndicates from operating within Thailand.



Authorities are confident that they will apprehend the remaining suspects and proceed with legal action shortly. The public is reassured that the police are fully committed to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of both Thai citizens and tourists in the country.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/police-hunt-chinese-gang-leader-after-brutal-assault-over-nightclub-business-disputes-in-pattaya-488456

































