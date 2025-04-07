Oil spill in Pattaya tunnel raises safety concerns and sparks public outcry over motorbike violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – An oil spill was reported inside the Central Pattaya underpass following a traffic accident amid heavy rain on April 7, prompting fears of further incidents. Officials from Pattaya’s sanitation and environmental departments were quickly dispatched to clean the affected area.

The spill led to a strong public reaction on social media, with citizens voicing their concerns—not only about the slick road conditions but also about the increasing number of motorcycles using the underpass illegally. Many users pointed out that motorcycles frequently ride through the tunnel despite regulations, posing serious risks to both themselves and other drivers. Others called for stricter enforcement and better lighting within the tunnel, especially during high sunlight hours, which can momentarily impair vision.







The Pattaya City Complaint Center coordinated with the Environmental Resources Office to resolve the immediate hazard by cleaning up the oil. However, residents continued to demand long-term action to address the issue of unauthorized motorcycle use, highlighting past near-miss incidents and even collisions in what is supposed to be a vehicle-only underpass.

Calls were also made to install clearer signage, enhance enforcement by Pattaya Police, and improve visibility within the tunnel to prevent future accidents.



























