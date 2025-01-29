Comes Sun or Rain for a Boat Trip in Pattaya – 95% completion of Bali Hai Pier canopy project

By Pattaya Mail
With over 95% of the canopy construction at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya complete, visitors can soon enjoy shaded walks without worrying about the sun or rain.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The construction of the canopy covering the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya has reached over 95% completion. The initiative is part of a city-wide beautification effort aimed at improving the infrastructure for tourists and local residents.

With an investment of 8.8 million baht approved by the Pattaya City Council, the project ensures that visitors to the pier will no longer have to endure the sun or rain while walking to their boats. The project is nearing its official completion, with final details to be addressed before the official handover.


The 8.8 million baht project is part of the city’s efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the tourist experience.















