Pattaya Tourist Police distribute flyers promoting ‘TPB app’ on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Tourist Police, in coordination with local authorities and the U.S. Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), launched a safety operation on Walking Street during the Chinese New Year festival.

The operation, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Noraseth Suwannnikka, Acting Commander of Tourist Police Division 1, and other local officials, aimed to ensure the safety of tourists and prevent any incidents during the festive period.







Chinese New Year is a significant celebration for both Chinese and Thai-Chinese communities, and Pattaya sees an influx of tourists during this time. Given the expected increase in visitors, law enforcement and security forces were deployed, including plainclothes officers stationed in high-risk areas for added security.

In addition to the increased presence of police officers, the authorities offered well-wishes to tourists by distributing oranges—symbols of good fortune. These were handed out to tourists along Walking Street, extending all the way to the Bali Hai Pier.



The initiative also included the distribution of flyers promoting the Thailand Tourist Police (TPB) app, a service allowing tourists to easily contact police for assistance via both Android and iOS systems. This measure aims to enhance the safety and convenience for visitors during their time in Pattaya.

Authorities are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors during the Chinese New Year celebrations, enhancing the security and safety of Pattaya’s popular tourist destinations.







































