Police hunt Chinese gang leader after brutal assault over nightclub business disputes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand –Police Region 2 has intensified its crackdown on organized crime in Pattaya, targeting “Bobby” (Li Jiarui), the leader of a violent Chinese gang accused of assaulting and kidnapping a business rival. The case has drawn attention due to the severity of the attack and its connection to ongoing disputes between rival entertainment businesses.

On September 14, Chen Jing, a Chinese businessman and co-owner of a prominent nightclub in Pattaya, was violently attacked by a rival gang led by Bobby. The incident occurred in front of a well-known club on Pattaya Third Road and stemmed from disputes over business shares. Bobby’s gang reportedly demanded Chen sell his shares to them and resorted to violence when he refused.







Following months of little progress, Chen Jing sought help from immigration authorities, leading to renewed investigations. Armed with a court-issued search warrant, over ten officers raided Bobby’s luxury home in Khao Talo, East Pattaya. However, Bobby was not present, with his wife claiming he had left in an orange Porsche and was unreachable.

During the search, police found no illegal items but observed a Lexus van parked outside, raising questions about the gang’s activities. Bobby’s home had previously gained notoriety after officers discovered two pet lions during an earlier raid.



On January 22, arrest warrants were issued for eight suspects, including five Chinese nationals and three Thais, all facing charges of assault, coercion, unlawful detention, and theft using vehicles. Bobby remains at large, with police suspecting he may still be hiding in Thailand. Immigration authorities are monitoring borders to prevent his escape to neighboring countries.

The case has sparked outrage and calls for stricter enforcement against foreign criminal networks operating in Pattaya. The incident highlights the challenges local authorities face in addressing such high-profile crimes while ensuring public safety.

Police continue to appeal for public cooperation in locating the suspects and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.







































