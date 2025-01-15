Big Spenders in Pattaya – Chinese tourists lead in numbers, Indians shine in per-capita spending

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, both Chinese and Indian tourists are significant contributors to the local economy, but their spending patterns differ based on travel behavior, group size, and preferences.

Chinese Tourists

Travel Style: Chinese tourists often travel in larger groups or join organized tours. Increasingly, independent travelers are also contributing to their presence in Pattaya.

Spending Patterns: Chinese tourists typically spend more on luxury shopping, sightseeing tours, theme parks, and cultural activities. Shopping for souvenirs, cosmetics, and branded goods is a key expense.







Key Attractions: Popular destinations include Pattaya Beach, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, and water parks.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chinese visitors have historically been among the top spenders, with average per-trip spending often exceeding 50,000 THB per person. This figure may rise during peak seasons or for premium tour packages.

Indian Tourists

Travel Style: Indian tourists often travel in smaller family groups or as couples, particularly for weddings, honeymoons, or business trips. Many prefer shorter stays but spend heavily during their visits.



Spending Patterns: Indian tourists are known for spending generously on entertainment, nightlife, dining, and weddings. Indian destination weddings in Pattaya significantly boost local economies, with spending on venues, catering, and luxury services.

Key Attractions: Indian tourists favor nightlife, islands like Koh Larn, and entertainment hubs.

Indian tourists’ average spending ranges between 40,000-70,000 THB per person depending on the purpose of the visit, with destination weddings and business events often pushing this higher.







Comparison

While Chinese tourists often outnumber Indian tourists in terms of arrivals, Indian visitors, particularly those coming for weddings and business events, may spend more per person on specific occasions. Chinese tourists contribute consistently through volume, while Indian visitors have a higher per-capita spend during special events.

Both markets are crucial to Pattaya’s tourism economy, contributing significantly to hotels, restaurants, and attractions, albeit in different ways.

































