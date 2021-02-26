Chonburi Immigration arrests 2 for migrant smuggling

The Chonburi Immigration Office arrested two Thai nationals for smuggling 12 Cambodian laborers across the border illegally.

The arrests, made in combination with Chachoengsao Immigration and Immigration Division 3, were several operations announced by top Immigration Bureau officials in Pattaya Feb. 25.







Elsewhere, Immigration Division 3 arrested middlemen tricking migrants into renewing their visas for 1,000 baht each then absconding with the money, costing victims about 100,000 baht.

And Samut Sakhon Immigration patrols arrested suspects stealthily transporting migrants in Phra Pradaeng.





















