Chiang Mai police call ATM burglars pros

Chiang Mai police are hunting at least two burglars who made off with more than 2 million baht from Siam Commercial Bank ATM.

Provincial Police Region 5 investigators concluded at least two experienced burglars broke into a closed SCB branch on Chiang Mai-Hot Road in Kwangpao Subdistrict of Jomthong District Feb. 24, hours after bank employees put more than 6 million baht in two machines. The branch has been closed since July, but the ATMs remain open.







ATMs are notoriously difficult to break open, but police said these burglars had the skills to use a blowtorch to open one machine without destroying the currency, either by burning it or through the ATM security measures.

The total loss was estimated at 2.1 million baht.





















