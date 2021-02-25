Thailand supports Myanmar in restoring peace and stability

ASEAN foreign ministers will have an informal meeting as Thailand wishes Myanmar to improve its situations peacefully.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed the organization of the Informal ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in August.







Meanwhile, Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin called on Mr Don. The spokesman said that both exchanged opinions on issues concerning Thai and Myanmar people along their border including COVID-19 control and labor cooperation.







“Thailand took the opportunity to confirm its support for peace and stability in Myanmar and express its hope for situations in Myanmar to be eased peacefully for the sake of Myanmar people. This shares the same stance of ASEAN and the international community wants it,” Mr Tanee said.







He said that Mr Don’s meeting with the foreign ministers of Myanmar and Indonesia happened because the Myanmar minister paid his visit on the same day as the Indonesian minister’s earlier set visit. Thailand arranged for the meeting between the ministers of Myanmar and Indonesia for considering their roles in representing fellow ASEAN members, Mr Tanee said. (TNA)











