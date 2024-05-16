Heavy rainfall causes widespread flooding in Bang Saray

PATTAYA, Thailand – Continuous heavy rainfall since the morning of May 15 led to significant flooding across Bang Saray in Sattahip District, affecting various areas including Sukhumvit Road and adjacent streets.

The relentless downpour resulted in water accumulation on Sukhumvit Road, particularly from Pattaya towards Sattahip. The drainage system became overwhelmed, causing substantial flooding on the road surface and inundating residential areas nearby. As a result, severe traffic congestion ensued, with vehicles moving slowly and restricted to the rightmost lane.







Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Bang Saray Sub-district Municipality deployed water pumps to assist in draining the flooded areas. After 1-2 hours of concerted efforts, the roads gradually returned to normal conditions, alleviating the immediate impact of the flooding.

Motorists traversing the affected routes during rainfall were cautioned to exercise caution, remain on higher ground, and avoid driving through floodwaters to mitigate the risk of vehicle damage and ensure personal safety.





































