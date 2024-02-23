Chinese nationals arrested in Pattaya for firearms, illegal entry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and Chonburi police led a targeted operation on February 21, resulting in the arrest of Cai Qingqjng, 28, and Lei Chen, 28, two Chinese nationals who were in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two magazines, handcuffs, ammunition, and a shoulder bag containing various items.







Preliminary investigations revealed suspicious activities by a group of Chinese nationals at the homestay in Soi 22, Na Jomtien, prompting swift law enforcement action. The subsequent discovery of the two men and the seized items underscored the severity of the situation, with the individuals having entered the country without passing through immigration checkpoints







This incident is deemed a grave transgression, with the perpetrators exhibiting blatant disregard for local laws, potentially jeopardizing Pattaya’s tourism reputation and economic stability. Legal measures will be pursued to address this breach of law and order. The charges against them include unauthorized possession and carrying of firearms within city limits without permission, as well as illegal entry into the kingdom.































