Domestic dispute turns violent on Pattaya beachfront

PATTAYA, Thailand – A domestic dispute between a couple erupted into violence along the bustling Pattaya beachfront, leaving bystanders shocked on the evening of February 21.

Responding to distress calls, police and rescue teams found Sommai, 53, severely injured and bleeding near a garbage bin, the aftermath of a heated altercation with his wife. Concerned onlookers had gathered around him as he awaited assistance. Sommai was swiftly transported to Pattaya City Hospital in Soi Buakhao for urgent medical attention.







Eyewitnesses recounted that the dispute began as Sommai, inebriated and seated on the beach, was roused by his wife’s attempts to awaken him. What ensued was a verbal clash that spiralled out of control, culminating in a push from his wife that sent him crashing into the garbage bin, sustaining significant head trauma. In a moment of frustration, she fled the scene before authorities arrived, leaving behind a scene of distress and chaos.































