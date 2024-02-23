Pattaya gets hotter with chances of hitting 45 degrees Celsius in March-April

The Meteorological Department has announced the onset of the summer since February 21. It is predicted that this year’s maximum temperature could reach up to 45 degrees Celsius.

During midday, most areas of Thailand including a resort town like Pattaya City experience hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, due to increased influence from solar radiation.







Additionally, southern winds covering the upper region of Thailand indicate the typical weather pattern of summer.

However, the northern and northeastern regions are expected to maintain cooler temperatures in the mornings until around mid-March. It is anticipated that the hot season will end around mid-May.

Forecasts suggest that throughout summer, the average maximum temperature will range from 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, compared to the normal average of 35.4 degrees Celsius.







Director of the Weather Monitoring Division, Somkuan Tonjan stated that the hottest months are from March to April. In many areas, temperatures may reach 43-44 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of even reaching 45 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 44.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Mae Hong Son province in 2016 and in Tak province in 2023.

During this period, the El Niño phenomenon remains potent, although its influence is decreasing. This contributes to dry conditions, coupled with predictions of below-normal rainfall by 30 percent, along with poor rainfall distribution. This may lead to repeated drought conditions outside of irrigation areas, posing a risk of insufficient water supply for consumption and agriculture.

During hot weather, precautions must be taken against heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, especially for those traveling or working outdoors. (TNA)



































