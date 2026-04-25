Chinese man and Thai woman injured as motorbike hits crossing pedestrians in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night road accident in Pattaya left a Chinese man and a Thai woman injured after they were struck while attempting to cross the road in front of a nightlife area on South Pattaya Road early on April 24.

Police from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted at around 03.10 a.m. to a motorcycle collision involving pedestrians near a well-known entertainment area with a concentration of nightlife venues.

Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene and found a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle lying damaged on the roadside, with its rider—a man aged approximately 20–30—suffering a serious head injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.







At the scene, officers also found a black Ford pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Thai man, who remained at the location to give his statement. The pickup sustained damage to its rear wheel area.

The injured pedestrians, identified as a Chinese man and a Thai woman, were found nearby with minor injuries and symptoms of chest tightness. Both received first aid at the scene.



According to the pickup driver, the motorcycle was traveling at high speed toward central Pattaya when the pedestrians began crossing the road. He said the motorcycle rider appeared to lose control, attempted to avoid a collision, and then struck the rear wheel of his vehicle before veering into the crossing pedestrians and falling.

Police have documented the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact sequence of events. All parties involved will be questioned further as investigators work to establish liability under traffic law.

















































