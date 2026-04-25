Chinese man drowns in luxury condo pool in Jomtien during early hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese man was found dead after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool at a luxury condominium in the Jomtien area in the early hours of April 24.

At around 00.30 hrs, rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon were alerted to a drowning incident inside the condominium complex and rushed to the scene to assist.

Emergency responders attempted CPR on the man, identified as Mr. Shao, a Chinese national, but he was later pronounced dead. He was found wearing only underwear and was discovered submerged in a swimming pool approximately two meters deep.







A condominium staff member, aged 46, said the pool had officially closed at 22.00 hrs and staff had already completed routine checks and returned to their posts. He added that the incident was only discovered later when a female Chinese friend of the deceased returned from outside and found him floating in the water before immediately alerting staff and emergency services.

Authorities said the victim had checked into a room on the 20th floor earlier that day. It remains unclear how or when he entered the pool area after closing time.

Police have documented the scene and are continuing their investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and contacting the victim’s relatives to confirm details surrounding the incident.

















































