A Chinese teenager died after crashing his big motorcycle into a tree in Jomtien Beach.

Hou Man Kwok, 19, died at the scene of the accident late March 21 on Jomtien Second Road.

Witness Suttichok Chimcha, 31, said he saw Hou speeding down Second Road and then lose control, hitting the center divider and flying off the front of the bike, hitting a tree.