The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has invited the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the Songkran holiday to protect themselves.

There are four venues that are available for walk-in from now until further notice: (1) Central Pinklao, (2) Central Rama III, (3) Central Eastville, and (4) Robinson Lat Krabang, which are open for walk-in service from 13.00 to 15.00 hr, 200 persons per day.

For more information, please contact 02 203 2883. (PRD)