Children’s Day celebrated at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Khao Kheow Open Zoo, opened its gates to young visitors for a day filled with exciting activities and performances. On National Children’s Day, Saturday, January 13, the zoo gave free admission to children under 12 years old or those under 135 centimeters in height.

Children and their families were treated to a variety of activities, including a cute animal dance show, engaging game booths, and an opportunity to learn about wildlife through live streaming on Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Facebook Fan page.







Visitors were enchanted by over 50 penguins and the playful antics and swimming skills of elephants, led by the 20-year-old male elephant, Plai Khao Kheow. Attendees had the chance to interact closely with the animals by feeding giraffes, rhinos, elephants, and Eld’s deer.

Young visitors are enchanted by the playful antics and impressive swimming skills of Plai Khao Kheow, the 20-year-old male elephant.For those unable to attend in person, the zoo provided an online streaming option, allowing children to participate in the event virtually. As the day turned into night, the excitement continued with the unveiling of “Khao Kheow Night Zoo,” offering a unique perspective on the behaviors of animals during the nighttime.































