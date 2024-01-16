Juvenile arrested for robbing tourist on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of January 15, Pattaya police apprehended a 13-year-old juvenile involved in a robbery incident near Jomtien Beach Road. Pol. Sgt. Maj. Thatsanai Termphol was on duty at a security checkpoint when he heard a tourist screaming for help. The officer promptly responded, chasing and arresting the young suspect who had snatched a Redmi 12 mobile phone, valued at approximately 4,500 Baht from a foreign tourist.







The victim, Mr. Akis Kul, a 58-year-old Turkish national, revealed that he had been conversing with the juvenile offender just before the incident. The juvenile suddenly grabbed his mobile phone and fled. Mr. Kul immediately sought assistance from the nearby police officer, who managed to chase and apprehend the suspect within a distance of 50 meters from the scene. In a heartwarming gesture, the Turkish tourist hugged the officer, expressing his gratitude for the officer’s quick and brave response.































