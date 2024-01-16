Traffic sign concerns reach critical point in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Issues surrounding traffic signs in Pattaya, particularly at the Machanu Roundabout at the intersection of Jomtien 2nd Road and the road to Jomtien Beach have reached a critical point. Local residents called for immediate action following a series of accidents involving tourists colliding with pedestrian crossing signs, which are positioned at a height of only 160 centimeters.

Several incidents were reported where tourists, unaware of the low height of the signs, collided with them, resulting in head injuries for multiple individuals. Some victims even required hospitalization, with injuries severe enough to necessitate stitches.







This safety concern raised questions about the oversight and lack of proper supervision in the implementation of projects, especially those involving traffic signs. The community highlighted the urgent need for relocation and reevaluation of the placement of these signs to prevent further accidents and injuries.

A frustrated public took to local forums and social media, urging city council members to address the issue promptly. Concerned citizens requested not only the relocation of the problematic signs but also an investigation into the oversight that led to such hazardous

conditions.































