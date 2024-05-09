Discover exquisite Thai desserts at Wan Wan Sweet Café in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the bustling South Pattaya Road, a sweet oasis has emerged, captivating the palates of locals and tourists alike. Nestled opposite the Seven Eleven at Yacht Building branch, Wan Wan Sweet Café beckons with its promise of authentic ancient Thai desserts, a tantalizing venture spearheaded by Ms. Kanjanaphon Kladsamniang and her dedicated team.







Kanjanaphon, a visionary manager of the café, shares the genesis of this delectable endeavor, tracing its roots to a group of friends united by a shared love for sweet indulgences. Their collective observation of a void in South Pattaya for genuine Thai dessert establishments, despite the area’s cosmopolitan charm, spurred them into action. Thus, armed with secret recipes meticulously crafted for the café, Wan Wan was born.

At the heart of Wan Wan’s offerings lies a commitment to handcrafted excellence. From the smoked coconut milk to the caramelized sugar and the crispy water chestnuts adorning the renowned Tub Tim Krob dessert, every ingredient is painstakingly prepared, sourced, and curated, with a special nod to Suphan Buri Province for its prized contributions. Priced starting from a modest 50 baht, patrons can elevate their culinary experience with additional toppings for a nominal fee of 10 baht each, including Candied Palm Seeds, Coconut, Tub Tim Krob, Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango Ice Cream, and Chao Guay.

The café itself boasts an intimate setting, accommodating up to 20 patrons at a time, inviting guests to linger and savor each delightful morsel. Open daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wan Wan serves as a sanctuary for those seeking respite from the sweltering heat or simply yearning for a taste of nostalgia. Moreover, the café extends its hospitality beyond its cozy confines, offering catering services for events and seminars, ensuring that the joy of ancient Thai desserts can be shared far and wide.

For inquiries and reservations, Wan Wan Sweet Café warmly welcomes interested customers to reach out at 082-759-8351, inviting them to embark on a journey of sweet discovery unlike any other.





































