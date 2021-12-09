Central Pattaya sprayed against disease-carrying mosquitos

Health workers fumigated a central Pattaya neighborhood and educated residents about how to combat disease-carrying mosquitos.

Public Health Director Kanrapa Mukdasanit led his team and volunteers to the Soi Arunothai Community Dec. 8 for another in the regular outreach missions to battle dengue fever.







Community Vice President Amnuay Muangthong joined the group in handing out brochures and abate to locals, advising them to eliminate standing water and add the abate to reserve tanks to prevent mosquitos from nesting.



Residents also were advised to keep their property clean and wear pants and long sleeves when working outdoors, or apply mosquito repellant.

Health workers sprayed yards and fields in areas where mosquitos might breed.



























