ATK swab test does not damage sense of smell

Recently, there was a circulation of fake news saying an ATK swab can cause damage to sensory nerves and test recipients may have their sense of smell damaged or even lose the sense.

In response to this fake report, Ms. Noppawan Huajaiman, spokesperson of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, confirmed that a proper nasal swab can bring no harm to the nasal cavity or sensory nerves, nor can it lead to the loss of sense of smell.







During the swab, an ATK stick may touch where the olfactory nerve is located, however, there has not been any evidence suggesting that it could leave such damage.

To do a proper ATK swab test, it is recommended that the swab stick is inserted along the floor of the nasal passage until it reaches the back end to avoid the more sensitive parts located higher in the nasal cavity. Meanwhile, those who had brainstem surgery or in nearby areas are advised to seek medical experts for an ATK test as they may have a more sensitive nasal cavity. (NNT)



























