Careless construction causes damage to Pattaya home

Sheet metal roofing that had not been secured properly blew into residential buildings, causing damage but no injuries in Nong Plalai.

Winds from a June 20th storm picked up a car park roof covered with 20×20 foot sheet metal, flipped it over and landed it on Soi Udomsak 5 houses at around 10.30 p.m.

Kumpong Klursom 55, the car park’s owner, apologized and offered to pay damages.







Kumpong said the structure was assembled 2-3 years ago, but not to standard specs. The supporting poles had no cement foundation to anchor them.

The parking structure will not be rebuilt, Kumpong said.

Damaged house owners seeking compensation have reported the accident to police.

































