Careless construction causes damage to Pattaya home

By Warapun Jaikusol
20×20-foot sheet metal roofing that had not been secured properly blew into residential buildings, causing damage but no injuries in Nong Plalai.

Winds from a June 20th storm picked up a car park roof covered with 20×20 foot sheet metal, flipped it over and landed it on Soi Udomsak 5 houses at around 10.30 p.m.

Kumpong Klursom 55, the car park’s owner, apologized and offered to pay damages.



Kumpong said the structure was assembled 2-3 years ago, but not to standard specs. The supporting poles had no cement foundation to anchor them.

The parking structure will not be rebuilt, Kumpong said.

Damaged house owners seeking compensation have reported the accident to police.

Chonavee Warekum (right), member of the Nong Plalai Municipal city council, arrived to inspect the destruction.


Metal poles that had been holding up the roof also caused damage.




Kumpong Klursom (left), the car park’s owner, said the structure was haphazardly constructed to be used as a house garage. He agreed to pay for damages.









