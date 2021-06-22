Thai cabinet approves to officially reopen Phuket and 3 more islands

The cabinet was set to consider the initial country reopening set for July 1 under the Phuket Sandbox project proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Authorities in Phuket already prepared the island province to welcome foreign tourists and this is in accordance with the prime minister’s announcement to reopen the country within 120 days.







Apart from the reopening of Phuket in the South, the Tourism and Sports Ministry also planned to request cabinet approval for the reopening of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands of Surat Thani province on July 15.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council and operation director of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the CCSA’s operation committee did not reconsider the Phuket Sandbox project although the big cluster of 402 COVID-19 cases spread in 11 southern provinces, from Yala.







The committee was monitoring the situation closely and would review the project after Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow’s visit to Phuket on June 25, Gen Natthapon said.

The Interior Ministry and the Public Health Ministry were intensifying disease control measures in the South, he said.

Thailand on Tuesday reported 35 more Covid-19 deaths and 4,059 new cases. Of the new cases, 3,984 were among general people and 75 were prison inmates. (TNA)

























