Car bursts into flames on Highway 331 outside Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters and rescuers were dispatched to Bang Bueng Village on the night of April 1 to tackle a fierce blaze consuming a blue Toyota Yaris on Highway 331.

Teerachai Parakham, 32, owner and driver of the car told police that he and his girlfriend were returning home from Laem Chabang to another province when they detected the smell of smoke near the Nongprue intersection. Deciding to investigate, they pulled over, only to find flames engulfing the front hood upon opening the car door. Despite Teerachai’s quick exit and calls for help, the fire rapidly spread.







While there were no casualties or injuries, Teerachai expressed concern about the damage to his property and potential future implications. He noted recent repairs, including a battery change and headlight fix, completed just the previous Saturday. With only four instalments left for the car, Teerachai stressed the importance of expert inspection to determine the cause of the fire.































