Dog bite sparks violent brawl in south Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A chaotic scene unfolded at a rental room complex in Soi Khopai 14, South Pattaya, on April 1 as Pattaya police were called to quell a violent brawl involving 20 men.

Officers swiftly intervened, managing to separate the groups and bring the situation under control, though verbal exchanges persisted. Among the injured was Myo Zawoo Ci, a 25-year-old man from Myanmar, who suffered head injuries and lacerations resulting in bleeding. Emergency medical responders provided immediate assistance before transporting him to the hospital. Minor injuries were also reported among other involved parties.







The altercation reportedly stemmed from an earlier incident where Nattawat Sangkham, 17, and a group of contractors were unloading goods when a Thai breed dog bit Nattawat’s left leg. Seeking compensation for medical expenses, Nattawat later settled for 2,000 baht from the room owner.

Ms. Jinda Kraiwong reported to police that the initial dispute arose from her dog biting a worker, though an agreement had been reached. Tensions flared again when it was mentioned that the dog's aggression was triggered by a member of the opposing party feeding it. Tensions rose following another verbal exchange, culminating in one man striking Burmese on the head with metal pipe.







Amidst the chaos, Bunnam, the 3-year-old male Thai breed dog calmly approached his water bowl and drank from it, oblivious to the commotion around him. Deputy Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, Pol. Capt. Chawalit Suwannamanee, has summoned both parties for further investigation, ensuring fair legal proceedings for all involved.
































