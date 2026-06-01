Eye specialist tells Pattaya Expats Club good eye health preserves independence

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal specialist Dr. Bunyaporn (Mo) Chandra-Chamnong told members of the Pattaya City Expats Club on Wednesday, May 27, that protecting eye health is critical to maintaining independence, preventing falls, and supporting cognitive well-being as people age.

Dr. Mo said that most vision impairment is preventable or treatable. She identified refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration as the leading causes of visual impairment worldwide, stressing that early detection and regular eye examinations can significantly reduce the risk of long-term vision loss.







During her presentation, Dr. Mo walked the audience through the basic anatomy of the eye and explained what a comprehensive eye examination includes, from visual acuity and eye pressure checks to retinal evaluation and imaging. She also reviewed common refractive conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, noting a growing concern over childhood myopia linked to prolonged near work and limited outdoor activity.

She also addressed digital eye strain, recommending the 20-20-20 rule for people who spend long hours on screens, and discussed advances in cataract surgery and intraocular lens technology. Dr. Mo said newer treatment options and modern lens designs are helping patients achieve better vision outcomes, while warning that not every solution is right for every lifestyle or medical condition.

The talk also highlighted serious retinal conditions including diabetic retinopathy, eye stroke, and age-related macular degeneration. Dr. Mo urged people with diabetes to receive regular eye checks and advised anyone experiencing sudden painless vision loss, flashes, or unusual floaters to seek prompt medical attention.

In a question-and-answer session, audience members asked about UV protection, cataract lens choices, dry eye after surgery, and everyday habits that support eye health. Dr. Mo emphasized the importance of proper UV-blocking sunglasses, smoking cessation, control of blood sugar and blood pressure, and a diet rich in antioxidants.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming Club events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. A video of the presentation will be uploaded to the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pcecclub6255/videos.





























































