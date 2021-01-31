Cancer survivor lost job, car; fighting to keep Pattaya home

An unemployed Pattaya housekeeper has resorted to scavenging through people’s garbage to find things to sell so she doesn’t lose her house.

Sanguan Thongin, 61, had worked as a maid for a foreign expat before she was laid off during Pattaya’s first shutdown. She looked for other work, but was unable to find a job.







First, she burned through her savings. Then her car was repossessed. Now Sanguan is scrambling to keep up mortgage payments by sorting through trash to find old items she can resell before it’s picked up nightly.

Sanguan knows hardship. She had Stage 3 cancer before going into remission seven years ago. So, despite her current struggles, she’s kept up a brave front and encourages others to remain strong through these tough times.











