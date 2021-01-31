Richmond Bar food donation draws hundreds of Pattaya needy

Unemployed and struggling Pattaya residents waited in line three hours to receive bags of food and supplies donated by Jomtien Beach’s Richmond Bar.







Wearing shirts bearing the image of a Pattaya Mail front page story about their first charity night with branded-apparel maker Globsub, Richmond Bar owners and staff handed out 760 survival bags from noon until 3 p.m. at the Soi Welcome bar.

The queue was notable for the number of children lining up, as schools were closed.

Organizers thanked Globsub, the Pattaya Mail along with local and international contributors to their charity efforts.



















