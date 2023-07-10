Call 1337 Max Hotline to catch snakes in your home

Pattaya City’s 1337 Max Hotline rescue team responded to a distress call from a home owner in Naklua on July 9, saying that a snake had entered their home and perched itself in a mango tree. The expert snake catchers quickly and efficiently retrieved the reptile, much to the relief of the homeowner and his family.







Pattaya City continuously informs its citizens that if they need assistance of any kind, to 1337 Max Hotline. The help unit is a dependable, round-the-clock service, offering Pattaya residents assistance regardless of the emergency.

















