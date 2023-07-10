Australian tourist rescued after Jet Ski drifts off Bang Saray

By Pattaya Mail
0
846
Mr. Idra, a 37-year-old Australian national was rescued from the sea after his rented jet ski experienced mechanical failure and drifted away from the Bang Saray shore.

An Australian tourist was rescued when his rented jet ski experienced mechanical failure and drifted away from shore on July 7. Responding to a distress call, the Pattaya and Sattahip Marine Police swiftly acted to assist. The jet ski was reported to be adrift, heading northwest at a distance of approximately 4-5 kilometers.



The Marine Police promptly deployed a rescue boat to locate and assist the stranded tourist. Led by Mark from M&M Tour and Captain Champ of Bang Saray, the team successfully located Mr. Idra, a 37-year-old Australian national. The Marine Police Division 3, Coast Guard Battalion, provided initial assistance and ensured the safe return of the tourist to Bangsaray.








RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR