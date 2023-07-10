Pickup truck plunges into sea at Laem Chabang fishing pier

Pattaya, Thailand – A white Mitsubishi pickup truck unexpectedly plunged into the sea at Laem Chabang Fishing Pier on July 7.

Teerapong Techamah, the 36-year-old owner of the vehicle, told reporters that he had just returned from docking his boat at Laem Chabang Old Beach when he decided to start the engine to turn on the air conditioner to cool the cabin. He was unaware that the vehicle was still in gear when he started it, jerking it forward, propelling it off the 6-meter-high bridge and into the sea.







Miraculously, Teerapong managed to swiftly leap out of the vehicle, narrowly escaping serious injuries. He credits his safety to an amulet he wore around his neck, believed to be blessed by revered monk Luang Pho Phat Punyakamo from Nakhon Sawan.

With the help of bystanders and a crane, the submerged pickup truck was eventually lifted back onto the bridge.

















