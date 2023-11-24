Disruptive homeless couple removed from Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A husband and wife who caused fear and discomfort among the local residents and tourists in Jomtien Beach with their knife and drug use were apprehended by city officials and removed from the beach area on November 23.







The couple, who were homeless, could not identify themselves and were found with drug paraphernalia. Former Deputy Mayor, Pattana Boonsawat who led the city hall team after receiving complaints from residents in the area, said that the action was taken to ensure the safety and security of the visitors and the community in Jomtien Beach which is a popular destination for locals and tourists. He reassured the public that the initiative was part of Pattaya’s commitment to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors.



























