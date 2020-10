A fire that began with power lines in Jomtien Beach threatened to spread to a convenience store before it was quelled.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Firefighters called the Provincial Electricity Authority to cut power to the Matchanu Curve area as they hosed down the flaming wires and power pole. Flames licked at a nearby convenience store, but were put out before any damage was done.

The PEA then came out and repaired the lines.

Loading…