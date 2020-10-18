A natural way to prevent or cure Diabetes T2 and the benefits of herbal coffee

The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) had two speakers at its Wednesday, October 14, meeting. The main speaker was Barry Jones who gave an interesting and informative talk about Diabetes, mostly Type II. Barry was followed by Pattamaporn (Neck) Klinkesorn who spoke on healthy living through use of a blend of herbal coffee.







Barry began his talk with a slide showing this striking statement: ‘No person with Type 2 diabetes had ever been healed with medication.’ He proceeded then to support this claim. He mentioned the two types of Diabetes, Type I and Type II. Both types of diabetes affect the way the body regulates blood sugar, or glucose. In Type I diabetes, the body doesn’t produce insulin, which is needed to regulate blood sugar. In Type II, the body doesn’t respond to insulin as well it should. Barry’s talk was primarily about Type II diabetes.

With the aid of numerous slides, Barry described what it is, how it can be avoided, and how it can be cured naturally and for free. He explained that his interest came about because he was severely obese at 104kg and a pre-diabetic with elevated blood sugar and elevated insulin. He said he thought ‘how can he have high glucose and insulin at the same time?’ Consequently, Barry did a lot of research and eventually enrolled in courses on nutrition, which is now a hobby and a passion.

Barry stressed that he is not a doctor, but he has attained many internationally accredited awards on the subject of nutrition. He is a retired Principal Instructor/Manager of a Technical Training Academy. He holds Diplomas in the following: Clinical Nutrition (with distinction), Diet and Nutrition (advanced), Ketone-Dietary Advisor (with distinction), Reversing Type 2 Diabetes, and Intermittent Fasting. He also holds Certificates in Evidence Based Optimal Nutrition (Harvard School of Public Health) and Matter of Fat (British Nutrition Foundation).

What he learned, he said, was a shock to him and that his talk was based on more than just his opinion; it was based on factual research. He stated that high blood sugar is not a disease but rather a symptom of a disease or ailment and that the medical profession treats the symptom and not the disease. Barry then related how he treated himself and as a result, he is now a more respectable 84kg and no longer a pre-diabetic. But he notes that it is still a work in progress.

Further, Barry mentioned another misconception which is that ‘fat is bad for you.’ After 45 years of telling folks that fat causes heart disease, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have concluded after much research that there is no scientific evidence that fat causes heart disease. When did they arrive at this conclusion Barry asked? The answer is it was in 2015; but what are we still taught he then asks? His opinion is that it is still being taught that fat is bad for you because a healthy population means greatly reduced profits for the pharmaceutical (Pharma) industry.









In Barry’s opinion, the Pharma industry is often more concerned with profits than with making people healthy since healthy people actually reduce their profits. With this philosophy as a base, Barry said the Pharma industry often coddles doctors and medical facilities through monetary incentives to peddle their wares no matter the health benefits. Further, misleading studies by big ‘Pharma’ may show their medicines have a slight improvement in reducing symptoms, but sometimes dramatically reduces life expectancy; the patient may be getting slightly better but dies sooner. Barry asks if it is worth the cost?

The FDA received a bash as well for promoting a diet conducive to the very problem it claimed to be relieving. Barry promotes the low carb Keto diet with some modification as a start to reducing excessive blood sugar and thus the onset of Diabetes. A natural way for curing the problem without the need for costly medicines. In addition to diet and as part of the “free” solution to the problem, Barry strongly recommends blending in a program of regular fasting to rebalance the insulin system. Reducing cellular retention of sugar can be accomplished by following a regular exercise and fasting regime which will burn retained sugar.





After Barry answered several questions from the audience, he was followed by Neck Klinkesorn. She gave an introduction to Bio-Herbal Coffee and its benefits. She described the many herbs that are included in the blend and their respective benefits. Prior to the meeting, she made the Bio-Herbal Coffee available to attendees. In addition to the Coffee, they were invited to try out the Cellular Healy Medical Device (wearable holistic device). She said she may return to give another presentation to the PCEC about the characteristics and benefit of the Healy device.

After the presentation, the MC brought everyone up to date on latest announcements and called on member Roger Fox to conduct the Open Forum, where attendees can make comment or ask questions about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. For more information visit the PCEC’s website at www.pcec.club.

To view a video of the diabetes presentation, visit: https://youtu.be/yReE0zct-LI and to view a video of the herbal coffee presentation, visit: https://youtu.be/rMarDFaeVKk.

To view videos of their after-presentation interviews, visit https://youtu.be/FNbqQ8GCCmc and https://youtu.be/B-quE3-OZ8c, respectively.











