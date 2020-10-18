Abusive, drug-addicted father arrested in Chonburi

Phan Tong police arrested a Chonburi drug-addicted father accused of abusing both his sons.

Pradith Kedklai, 42, was taken into custody Oct. 16 at his Nong Hong Subdistrict house where he allegedly had been keeping his 10- and 11-year-old sons, preventing them from attending school for a month and beating them while high on methamphetamines.

The boys’ teachers had alerted the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department to the family crisis, saying they tried to see their pupils at home, but were blocked by Pradith.







Social workers, police and Nong Hong officials planned their intervention for three hours, then descended upon the house while Pradith was sleeping. The boys were taken into the care of social workers as they arrived home from buying noodles.

They were transferred to a Chonburi shelter where they will stay for counseling and while authorities determine if it is safe for them to be sent to live with their mother upcountry.

Pradith, meanwhile, was sent for drug rehabilitation.

Social workers said the boys told them their father took drugs in front of them and, when he got angry, beat them. Pradith refused to let them attend school because he was afraid their mother, whom he had divorced after having four children, would take them away.

The mother had taken two other children with her when she moved north.

