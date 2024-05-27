Butcher stabs store clerk to death in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An irate butcher stabbed a co-worker to death after a heated argument at The Chilled Mall on Khao Noi Road (Soi Wat Boon Samphan) in East Pattaya on May 25.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, 34-year-old Manit Losan, a stock clerk, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He had sustained one stab wound to the abdomen and another to the chest, which pierced his heart.







The perpetrator, 47-year-old Pawat T., a butcher at the mall, was arrested at the scene with the short knife used in the stabbing. Thongchai Sriwiroj, a 45-year-old co-worker who witnessed the incident, stated that he saw the two men arguing and fighting but was unaware of the cause. They both walked behind the mall, and soon after, the stabbing occurred.

Pawat told police that while he was working, the victim suddenly approached and punched him in the face. He confronted the victim to ask about the reason for the punch, which led to a heated argument. When the victim attempted to punch him again, Pawat, in a fit of rage, retaliated by stabbing the victim. Pawat claimed he had no prior conflicts with the victim.

Despite rescue personnel and medical staff’s efforts to treat his wounds, Manit succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His girlfriend was found nearby, crying and fainted due to the shock. Nongprue Police inspected the scene and interrogated witnesses. Pawat has been taken in for questioning to determine the motive behind the incident and will face legal proceedings.





































