Gary Lees shines in a week of impressive performances for Mabprachan Golf Society

PATTAYA, Thailand – The week highlighted the stellar performance of Gary Lees with an exceptional 46 points on Tuesday and a consistent showing by Allan Cassin on Thursday. Despite some wet conditions and unpredictable greens, the players demonstrated resilience and skill, making for an exciting and competitive week of golf.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Mabprachan Golf Society visited Pattaya Country Club. The weather was sunny, and the course was in good condition overall, despite some wet spots that restricted carts to the paths. The greens were inconsistent, alternating between fast and slow, leading to a notable number of three-putts.







Despite the challenging conditions, the scores were impressive. Gary Lees was the standout performer, delivering a remarkably consistent game and scoring an exceptional 46 stableford points to secure first place. Sam Jeffery followed as the runner-up with a solid 37 points. The spoon went to Willem Lasonder. Near pin honours were claimed by Neil Harvey, John Feeney, and Allan Cassin.

Results: 1. Gary Lees (31) – 46 points. 2. Sam Jeffery (13) – 37 points. Near Pins: Neil Harvey, John Feeney, Allan Cassin.

On Thursday, May 16, the society played at the Plutaluang Golf Course, tackling the East and South loops. Despite dark skies and the threat of rain during morning coffee at My Bar, the weather held up, and the course was in excellent condition.







With only two three-ball groups, the day was relaxed and enjoyable, though without any standout performances. Allan Cassin emerged as the winner with 34 stableford points, narrowly edging out Steve Sturley, who finished with 33 points. Neil Harvey, heading to the UK, received the spoon. Near pins were awarded to Neil Harvey, Allan Cassin, Steve Sturley, and Martin Hayes.

Results: 1. Allan Cassin (14) – 34 points. 2. Steve Sturley (26) – 33 points. Near Pins: Neil Harvey, Allan Cassin, Steve Sturley, Martin Hayes.





































