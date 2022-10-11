Burmese laborer arrested for Chonburi grocer’s murder

A Burmese laborer was arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a Chonburi grocer.

Tat Pai-U, 24, was captured an apartment house in Samut Prakan Oct. 9. In the room police found 20,000 baht cash, a gold necklace, a gold ring and an amulet with gold frame belonging to Anchalee Sae-Jie, 57.







Anchalee’s lifeless body had been found earlier in the back of her house on Soi Wat Nongree in Muang District, bludgeoned to death in the face. A 75-centimeter wooden stick was found near the body.

Her house had a grocery store in the front and rental rooms behind occupied by Burmese and Cambodian laborers.

Police said Tat Pai-U confessed to robbing and killing Anchalee.

































