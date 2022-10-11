Mouthy Line Man driver stabbed by hothead Pattaya food seller

A mouthy food-delivery driver was stabbed by a Pattaya vendor who refused to let an insult go.

In a classic case of not backing down to save face, Chonnavee Metasompob, 31, needed 11 stiches to close the slash wound to his hand, a defensive wound that blocked a stabbing attempt to his abdomen, he claimed.

The driver for the Line Man delivery service told police that the unnamed boyfriend of the owner of Infinity Grilled Fish Shop in Jomtien Night Market had attacked him Oct. 9.







The dispute began when Chonnavee went to Infinity to pick up an order, only to find the shop was very backed up. So he waited quietly. But the boyfriend appeared and, noticing his girlfriend rushing to get orders out, told her she needn’t rush to accommodate the delivery drivers, saying that they can simply wait.

When his order was ready, Chonnavee told the boyfriend that he didn’t mind waiting, but that he should keep his mouth shut and not talk so much.







Chonnavee drove away to pick up food from another restaurant not noticing that the slighted boyfriend had followed him on his motorbike.

The boyfriend confronted the food delivery man in front another restaurant where he tried to grab the bags of food to destroy them.

Chonnavee ran to police volunteers for help as the boyfriend pulled out a knife to stab him. Trying to defend himself Chonnavee’s hand got slashed.







Police arrived at the scene where they intervened and sent the slash victim to Banglamung Hospital for treatment. The injured party has since filed a police report demanding that the knife-wielding boyfriend be brought to justice.

































