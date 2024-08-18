Man shoots two women to death in Rayong before surrendering to police

In a shocking incident, two women were shot and killed within a short span of time in Rayong, East Thailand, on the morning of August 18th. The suspect, identified as Sumet Nartmanee, 36, later surrendered to the police, confessing to the murders. The brutal events unfolded in front of the victim’s home while her 2-year-old daughter witnessed the attack.

At around 9:00 AM, Pol. Capt. Khajornsilp Somabut from Pae Police Station in Rayong received a report about a woman being fatally shot inside her car while her young daughter was present. The incident occurred in the 89 Villa Village, Pae Subdistrict, Muang District. The victim was later identified as Methawee Ajraksa, 30, who worked at a ferry port servicing Samet Island.







Witnesses revealed that a silver Nissan March followed Methawee’s car to her home. The suspect, Sumet, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at Methawee through the driver’s side window, causing her to fall from the car. Her daughter was found crying in the passenger seat and was quickly removed from the scene by authorities.

As the investigation unfolded, surveillance footage revealed that Sumet had driven to the scene and violently shot Methawee after yelling for her to get out of the car. He then forcefully abducted another woman, Praewmanee Phulpant, 29, who had just closed the front gate of the house before getting into Methawee’s car. Sumet shot her multiple times as she resisted before forcing her into his vehicle.









At 12:00 PM, police discovered Praewmanee’s body inside a gold Toyota sedan parked in a remote alley near Wat Sri Waropas Sathitporn Temple, about 500 meters from the scene. She had been shot and dragged along the ground, suffering severe head injuries. The motive was revealed to be Sumet’s rage after Praewmanee distanced herself from him, and his anger toward Methawee for allegedly encouraging the separation.

Sumet, who had recently left monkhood, confessed to the police after turning himself in. He admitted to shooting both women with a .38 caliber handgun. Police are now processing charges against him.



































