Bullied Pattaya boy stabs fellow student

A bullied Pattaya boy got back at his aggressor by stabbing him with a pocket knife.

Ratchata Marudok, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the stomach from a pocket knife Feb. 15 at Ban Nong Ked Yai School. He was treated at Banglamung Hospital.

Nattapol Slipchart, 16, was arrested by police, who confiscated the bloody knife.

Police said Nattapol confessed to the stabbing, justifying it by saying Ratchata kicked a ball to hit him and then Ratchata and another student jumped him and beat him up.







It wasn’t the first time, apparently, as Nattapol said he began carrying the knife a week ago for protection. This time, though, he struck back, stabbing Ratchata in the gut.

Police will determine if criminal charges will be pursued with disciplinary action coming against both boys.



























