Careless electrical workers zapped in East Pattaya

Two careless electrical workers got the shock of their lives while attempting to fix a power line in Khao Maikaew.

Reungrit Yendee, 27, and Sarawut Suksiri, 18, were vaulted off their platform truck and fell to the ground on Highway 331 entering Borwin. They were treated for electrical burns at a local hospital.

The workers told authorities that they were disconnecting electric cables to change them when they were both shocked by electric current, likely due to improperly grounded cables or neglected to cut the power off beforehand.



























