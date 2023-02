The Royal Thai Air Force arranged a special flight, carrying the royal donation of humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye.

The royal donation, granted by Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida comprises a number of tents, duvets, winter sleeping bags, small-sized power generators, dried food, milk and drinking water.

The aircraft transported 38 repatriated Thai citizens and the body of the Thai victim on its way back to Thailand. (TNA)