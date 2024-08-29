Budget approved for restoration of iconic Pattaya City sign

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Council has approved a budget to restore the iconic “PATTAYA City” sign atop Pattaya Hill, overlooking the bay. On August 27, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai proposed a motion to allocate reserve funds to cover additional costs for a project aimed at enhancing the sign’s lighting system.







The project, managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Promotion, focuses on modernizing and repairing the sign’s aging lighting system, which has served as a significant landmark for Pattaya City. “The lighting system has been in place for over 18 years, and many of the fixtures have deteriorated due to wear and tear,” explained Deputy Mayor Manot. “The last replacement of the bulbs was in 2016, but the quality has declined, with many bulbs failing within just 1-2 years. It was clear that a comprehensive renovation was necessary.”

The restoration is not only intended to maintain the sign’s appeal but also to enhance its role as a key tourist attraction. The project aims to create a visually engaging backdrop for visitors, promoting the image of Pattaya City with modern technology and vibrant lighting.

The estimated budget for the project is 22 million baht, with 19.8 million baht already allocated from the central government’s 2024 fiscal year budget. However, an additional 2.2 million baht was required, which the council approved to be drawn from the city’s reserve funds. “This sign is a symbol of Pattaya, and it’s crucial that it remains in top condition,” said Deputy Mayor Manot.

Council Member Ms Jidapha Suwattaporn expressed concerns about the delay in addressing the deteriorating condition of the sign’s lighting. “Why did it take so long to initiate these repairs, given the sign’s importance as a landmark?” she asked. “We need to ensure that issues with key landmarks are addressed promptly to avoid similar delays in the future.”

In response, Deputy Mayor Manot acknowledged the concerns and emphasized the need for a thorough renovation, given the repeated issues with the sign’s lighting. “This project will not only replace the bulbs but will also address the structural components to ensure the sign’s longevity,” he assured. The renovation is set to begin in September and is expected to take six months, with completion aimed for the upcoming New Year.





































