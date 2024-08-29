Clean-up effort restores Jomtien Tawanron Beach following oil spill

PATTAYA, Thailand – A major clean-up operation was carried out at Tawanron Beach in Na Jomtien on August 27, following an oil spill that had severely impacted nearly one kilometre of the coastline. The spill, initially reported on August 26, left the beach covered in black oil blobs, prompting swift action from the local community.







Ms Tuanjit Supna, head of the Na Jomtien community, mobilized a team of over 200 participants, including teachers and students from Ban Hin Wong School, local business operators, and community members. “We couldn’t stand by and let our beautiful beach be ruined,” said Ms Tuanjit. “It was heartening to see everyone come together for this cause.”

The oil spill had not only marred the beach but also disrupted the local community’s livelihood. Residents and fishermen reported large patches of oil accumulating on their boats in the days leading up to the clean-up, carried to shore by ocean currents. “We were deeply concerned,” said a local fisherman. “Our boats were covered in oil, and it was hard to continue our daily activities.”

The spill’s impact was felt across the community, particularly among hotels, tourist boat operators, and fishing vessels. The contamination led to a significant number of tourist cancellations, exacerbating the economic strain on the area. “Our business took a hit,” noted a local hotel owner. “But the community’s quick response has given us hope.”

Despite these challenges, the collective effort of local citizens, students, and business operators successfully returned the beach to its pristine state. “Seeing the beach clean again was a relief,” said one of the student volunteers. “It felt good to help out.”

The clean-up not only restored Tawanron Beach’s appeal but also helped regain the confidence of visitors. This initiative highlights the community’s strong commitment to preserving the cleanliness and beauty of their local environment.





































