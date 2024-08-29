Bolt driver arrested for molesting two young women in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a disturbing incident that has raised serious concerns about the safety of ride-sharing services, a Bolt driver was arrested for molesting two young women on separate occasions. The suspect, identified as Seksan S, 47, was taken into custody by police from Banglamung Police Station on August 27.

The first victim, a 15-year-old girl referred to as Miss Am, recounted her ordeal to the media. On August 25 around 4:30 a.m., she called a white Toyota Vios through the Bolt app. She requested a ride from Soi 17, Pattaya Second Road, to her destination in Soi Nong Ket Yai. Despite sitting in the back seat, the driver instructed her to move to the front seat. During the ride, the driver inappropriately touched her chest and genital area, ignoring her protests. Traumatized, Miss Am confided in her boyfriend, who accompanied her to file a police report at Banglamung Police Station.







The second victim, an 18-year-old referred to as Miss May, reported a similar incident. Her encounter with the same driver occurred earlier on August 20, around 4:00 a.m., with the same destination and the same pattern of harassment. After learning that her younger friend had experienced the same harassment, the two victims, along with their friends, decided to track down the suspect. They eventually located him at an apartment complex near Sophon Market in South Pattaya. The group waited for him to confront him and called the police to assist.

Both victims hope that their case serves as a warning to others. They identified the vehicle used in the incidents to ensure the suspect’s capture. Seksan S was taken into custody by Banglamung Police Station and subsequently transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and an official arrest report.





































