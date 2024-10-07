British man dies after crashing big bike into traffic sign in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Sattahip Police Station was notified of an accident involving a foreign national riding a motorcycle who collided with a traffic sign at an intersection near Boonthavorn store on Sukhumvit Road, entering Sattahip in Bang Saray District on October 5.







Emergency responders, including the Sattahip Hospital KM.10 rescue unit and the Sattahip Foundation rescue team, rushed to the scene, where they discovered a severely damaged red and black Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle. Nearby, they found the body of Mr. Garrad Nigel Melvin, a 66-year-old British national, with a fractured skull and severe lacerations, lying in a pool of blood.

Witnesses reported that the motorcycle had collided with the traffic sign indicating the bridge’s intersection. The victim’s wife, Mrs. Surirat Garrad, 49, and friends rushed to the scene upon hearing the news, expressing profound grief.

Mrs. Garrad revealed that her husband had only returned to Thailand one day prior and had gone out for a motorcycle ride with friends when the fatal accident occurred.

Witness Apiwat Subindi, 37, recounted seeing two motorcycles traveling at high speed. The first motorcycle turned around to head toward Pattaya, while Mr. Garrad’s motorcycle collided violently with the traffic sign, causing his body to be thrown in a different direction from the bike.

Authorities documented the accident scene and are interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the accident. The body has been sent to the Police Hospital’s forensic institute in Bangkok for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, and further legal action will follow.



































