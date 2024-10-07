22-year-old drives through market, crashes into shop claiming to have blacked out

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 6, rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation, along with officials from the Nongprue Municipality Disaster Relief Division, responded to an incident involving a Honda Civic that crashed into a shop on Nong Maikhan-Thung Klom Road, East Pattaya.







The driver, Ratchata Saopeng, 22, sustained minor injuries, and the car collided with the shop, causing significant damage before coming to a stop near a fishing pond.

Witness Buaphin Takhaew, 59, described the terrifying moment, stating she was preparing vegetables at the shop when the car sped in, crashing through and producing a cloud of smoke before finally halting by the fishing pond. The incident left her heart racing.

Ratchata, the owner of the vehicle, stated he couldn’t recall the events leading up to the crash and only realized the car had come to a stop by the fishing pond. He believed he may have blacked out, which caused him not to apply the brakes, resulting in the vehicle’s rapid acceleration. Fortunately, there were no customers present at the time, or there might have been injuries or fatalities due to the incident.



































